Balasore: At a time when Coronavirus led pandemic is wreaking havoc across the State, this good news is expected to hugely inspire many Covid 19 patients who are now struggling for their lives after being tested positive for the deadly disease.

A 107 year old man has recovered from the deadly disease lately. He is Dayanidhi Panda of Biruan village under Remuna block of Balasore district in Odisha.

As per reports, Panda fell ill last week. He felt congestion in breathing. Accordingly, he went through Covid test at Balasore DHH and tested positive for the disease.

After his report tested positive he was admitted to a Covid hospital in the district. His oxygen level was also low. The doctors reportedly gave their best treatment.

The 107 year old man was discharged from the Covid hospital on Sunday after getting recovered from Covid. He is completely okay and his oxygen level is also normal now.

The doctors have declared him out of danger. However, his family members have said that he is feeling week to walk due to old age. His family members have thanked the team of doctors who treated the old man.