Gomaya paint: Bargarh woman produces 1000 colour shades out of cow dung! Watch

Bargarh: Gomaya paint is an eco-friendly product made off cow dung. Durga Priyadarshini Sahoo, a woman entrepreneur from Bargarh town of Odisha has established a plant where about 1000 varieties of paints are produced out of cow dung. And putty is made off the surplus cow dung. This plant is claimed to be the first of its kind in Odisha. She also owns another such plant in Rajasthan.

Gomaya paint contains 30% of cow dung. Comparatively this paint is cheaper than other paints made off chemicals. Besides, it is not hazardous to health unlike toxic paints. Again, this has got antibacterial characteristics while it will also save from radiation. This can be used both in the inner and outer walls of houses and buildings. Longevity of Gomaya paint is said to be about 5 years.

First we collect cow dung from small farmers in villages. We give them buckets in which they collect cow dung and hand it over to us at our factory. Once we get the cow dung we pay them as per its weight. Then we mix same amount of water to the cow dung and put it in the refinery machine. After some other processes we leave it to get cool. At this stage the product we get is a useful form of cow dung which can be used to produce colours. And then, we add some chemical component to come up with the paints, said the woman entrepreneur.

And the condensed portion that gets deposited at the bottom of the container is used to prepare putty, she added.

After introducing the paint, Durga Priyadarshini has become self-sufficient. Besides, she has also given employment to others at her plant. Even, earlier the farmers who were throwing away the cow dung are making good money by selling cow dung at Rs 5 per kg to this plant.

Asked how the idea came to her mind Durga Priyadarshin said, “I surfed in the internet about products that can be made out of cow dung. In the result, I found Gobar gas; chemical farming, fertilizers etc. can be made out of it, yet nobody thought of making paint out of cow dung. Again, we stay behind the walls in most hours of a day, like in a house, office or shop. So, why should not we have something (painted on the wall) like the earlier days when we used to paint the wall with cow dung mixed with water? That was not only healthy but was also anti-bacterial and antifungal. So I thought why not we should make something at par with time which can be used even in the concrete houses, the entrepreneur said.

Report: Mahendra Sahu, Bargarh

Watch the video here: