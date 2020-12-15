AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2020: Golden Opportunity To Get Government Job; Apply Soon

Golden Opportunity To Get Government Job; Apply Within Next 45 Days

Golden Opportunity To Get Government Job; Apply Within Next 45 Days

There is a golden opportunity for those seeking a government job. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has issued an advertisement for the recruitment of 49 posts.

According to the advertisement, the recruitment drive is being held for several vacant posts including financial advisor, chief librarian, nursing officer, senior analyst, registrar, administrative officer, store officer, exam controller, accounts officer, nursing superintendent, among others.

All these posts are of the non-academic category. Also, appointments will be on the basis of deputation.

Interested candidates can apply within the next 45 days. You can visit the website of AIIMS, Bhopal www.aiimsbhopal.edu.in for more information related to the recruitment drive.

There is a different pay scale for all the posts. However, according to the recruitment advertisement, the minimum salary starts from 56,000, up to a maximum of Rs 2,15,900 per month.