Indian Railways Private Train
Golden opportunity of government job in railway, just few days left for application

By KalingaTV Bureau

There is a golden opportunity for all those who are seeking for a government job in railway as the Southern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to several posts.

The selected candidates will be posted for the management of COVID-19 wards at Railway Hospital Perambur, Chennai.

The interested candidates need to apply as soon as possible because the process of application for these vacancies will be closed on October 06, 2020.

Post Details:

Name of the post: Posts of para-medical staff

Number of posts: 32 posts (Intensivists – 8 Posts, Diagnostic Radiologists – 4 Posts, Physician – 6 Posts, GDMO – 14 Posts)

Last date for submission of online application: October 6, 2020

Age Limit: The maximum age of the candidates to apply for these posts has been determined separately according to the posts of 53 years.

Educational Qualification: The educational qualification has been set differently for the candidates in these posts. For detailed information related to this, click on the link and read the notification ( given below).

Application Process: Interested candidates can apply by sending their application with necessary documents to email [email protected] on or before 6 pm on October 6, 2020.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.

