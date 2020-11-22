Golden Job Opportunity In Government Banks; Recruitment Is Being Done In Three Banks, Apply Soon

If you dream of a job in a government bank, then this good news is for you. The best opportunity to get jobs in public sector banks has come up. We are telling you about the top three bank jobs, where you can apply immediately. These jobs are from different fields. You can apply for these posts according to your educational qualification.

Let’s know which are these banks and by when to apply.

First Job: Golden job of Canara Bank has come to the fore. The application process for various posts in the bank starts from November 25, 2020. Applications have been invited for various positions of Specialist Officer. Candidates aged 20 to 35 can apply online. The application link will be selected by 25 November on the basis of online test, GD and interview. Candidates are advised to complete the application process only after reading the notification.

Notification link

Second Job: The application process for various posts for the job in Bank of Baroda will end on November 30, 2020. Applications have been invited for recruitment to the posts of Digital Sales Officer. The maximum age for the candidates is 45 years and as prescribed separately. These posts will be selected on the basis of interview and GD.

(Apply Online)

Notification link

Third Job: There are going to be recruitment for the posts of PO and Apprentice in State Bank of India. Applications have been invited for 2000 PO and 8500 Apprentice vacancies. Before registering, the candidate must read the official website or further notification. Both these posts can be applied online through the official website https://www.sbi.co.in. Take complete information through the link given below.

Notification for PO

Notification for Apprentice