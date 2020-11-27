Gold Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized From Passenger At Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: Customs officials seized gold weighing about 400 grams from a passenger at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Friday. The passenger has been identified as A Jainulabdeen.

According to reports, Jainulabdeen was travelling to Chennai by flight No.6E 209 approached the Frisking Booth No. 03 manned by SI/Exe H S Prasad. As the indication of DFMD was showing high density in middle portion, SI/E H S Prasad again frisked him with HHMD and confirmed that he was hiding something inside his cavity area.

Later, Jainulabdeen was taken for interrogation by SHA IC Inspector Abhijit Sahu, CIW staff SI/Exe B S Nayak and SI/Exe K K dubey after which the accused confessed carrying gold in body cavity.

Later, four pieces of rectangle shape yellow metal wrapped and concealed inside body cavity was ejected. The approximate market price of the seized gold is said to be Rs 20,14,000.

Jainulabdeen has been deboarded and is being handed over to Custom officials for further necessary action.