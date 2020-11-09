robbers loot gold and cash
Cash, Gold Worth 32 Lakhs Looted From Jewelry Shop Employee In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bargarh: A jewelry shop employee from Chattisgarh’s Raipur has alleged that he was robbed off gold jewelry and money worth more than 34 Lakh in Bargarh district in Odisha.

The jewelry shop owner Sagar Jena has filed a complaint in the Sohela police station.

As per reports, the person works for the jeweler Sagar Jena. As per the complaint of Sagar, he does business in the Baragarh and Balangir district. His manager sells the gold ornaments in different shops of the two district.

On Friday night, When his manager was returning to Raipur in a Alto car with his driver, he was stopped by four men in a jeep near Gringel.

The robbers attacked them with iron rod and looted 800 gram of Gold and Two Lakh Forty thousand cash. The gold was estimated to be of worth 32 Lakh.

After Sagar’s FIR, a team was constituted as per the order of Baragarh SP and an investigation has been started.

Padmapur SDPO Pradeep Sahu has taken the lead in the investigation and the police has launched a manhunt to nab the miscreants.

