Gold shop looted after cutting shutter in Odisha’s capital

Bhubaneswar: A gold shop has been looted in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha on Friday night, said reliable reports.

Reportedly, robbers looted a gold shop in the capital. A jewelry shop in Kalarahanga area called ‘Ma Mansa’ near Patia police station was looted.

Robbers have looted the shop by cutting open the shutter of the shop. However, it is yet to be ascertained what the exact amount of the loot is.

However, nothing is clear about the amount of gold jewelery looted. Such an incident happened late yesterday night. The entire scene of which was captured on CCTV.

The Infocity police have reached the spot and conducted an investigation in the matter. A deatiled report in this regard is awaited.