Gold rate increases in Bhubaneswar today; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold price

Bhubaneswar: The 22 carat and 24 carat gold price has increased slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,010 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 48,290 per 10 grams in the temple city.

While on Sunday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 46,000 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,280 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold in smart city of Odisha.

The cost of the 22 carat gold has risen by Rs 10 and 24 carat gold rate has also increased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the silver price has remain constant in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 632 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: