Gold Prices In Indian Market Rise Again, Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Gold prices in India rose on Monday amid the economic uncertainty and the gains in prices of the yellow metal in the global markets.

The gold prices as today in State Capital Bhubaneswar were Rs 49,783 and Rs 47,393 per 10 grams for 24 carats and 22 carats respectively.

Gold prices in India recorded Rs 47,960 per 10 grams for 22 carats of gold whereas 24 carats of gold costs Rs 48,670 per 10 grams.

Likewise, the price of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 100 for 10 grams whereas 22-carat gold increases by Rs 100.

Meanwhile Silver costs Rs 48,670 for 1kg as the prices increased by Rs 10 in the last 24 hours.