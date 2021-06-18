Gold prices decreases for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar

By WCE 1
gold rate today in bhubaneswar
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Gold rates decreases for 22 carat and 24 carat gold in Bhubaneswar on June 18, 2021.

As on Friday, the prices for 22 carat gold recorded Rs 44,840 for 10 grams. Similarly 24 carat gold recorded Rs 48,920 for 10 grams.

As on Thursday, the prices for 22 carat gold recorded Rs 44,850 for 10 grams. Similarly, 24 carat gold recorded Rs 48,930 for 10 grams.

Pic Courtesy: Good returns

 

On the other hand, the price of silver has been recorded at Rs 744 per 10 grams today. The prices decreased by Rs 6 as compared to that on Thursday in Bhubaneswar.

