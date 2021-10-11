Gold price today in your city, Click to know updated rates

Bhubaneswar: The gold price today for 22 carat and 24 carat has maintained constancy for third straight day in smart city Bhubaneswar.

The price of 24 carat gold/ 10 grams is recorded at Rs 48,700 while 22 carat gold/ 10 grams cost Rs 43, 910 on October 11.

On the other hand, the silver price has increased by Rs 200/ kg on October 11 as compared to Sunday in Bhubaneswar. Silver is priced at Rs 62,000/ kg in Bhubaneswar today.

The Jewellery business in India is expected to witness higher sales in this on-going festive season.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows: