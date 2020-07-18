Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising tension of Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the gold prices in the State capital of Bhubaneswar continues to fluctuate.

Gold witnessed a slight decline in the prices on Saturday. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,860 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,150

Earlier on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,480 and Rs 47,190 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats falls for 330 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats falls by 330 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 48,460 Rs 47,460
New Delhi Rs 48,910 Rs 47,710
Chennai Rs 51,150 Rs 46,860
Kolkata Rs 49,810 Rs 48,230
You might also like
State

BMC seals medicine stores in Bhubaneswar for violation of COVID19 norms

State

Miscreants brutally kill dreaded criminal Ratan Das in Odisha’s Balasore

State

Bhubaneswar AIIMS Doctor’s dance on ‘Muqabla’ song wearing PPE kit goes viral…

State

CDPO caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.