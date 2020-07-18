Bhubaneswar: Amid the rising tension of Covid-19 cases in Odisha, the gold prices in the State capital of Bhubaneswar continues to fluctuate.

Gold witnessed a slight decline in the prices on Saturday. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,860 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,150

Earlier on Friday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,480 and Rs 47,190 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats falls for 330 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats falls by 330 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: