Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

Bhubaneswar: The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

Tuesday witnessed a slight rise in the prices of gold. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,970 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,250

Earlier on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,240 and Rs 46,960 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises for 10 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rose by 20 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold: