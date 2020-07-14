Check The Gold Prices
Image Credit : Zerogravity

Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar: Click To Know Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The gold price continues its fluctuation in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar.

Tuesday witnessed a slight rise in the prices of gold. The price for 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs 46,970 and the price for 10 grams of 24 carats is Rs 51,250

Earlier on Monday, the gold prices for 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 51,240 and Rs 46,960 respectively. While gold prices for 24 carats rises for 10 rupees/ 10 grams, the prices for 22 carats rose by 20 rupees/ 10 grams.

Here is the list of some of the major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

 

You might also like
State

Know WHO’s 5 mantras to keep food free of bacteria & viruses

State

Shutdown Imposed in 5 Panchayats of Niali in Cuttack, OPD Closed

State

Odisha: Athagarh Sub-Division Declared As Containment Zone, Visitors’ Entry…

State

GRP grills social activist Aditya Dash’s close friend & aide Papu

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.