Gold price rises for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has increased for the second consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,650 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 48,290 per 10 grams in the temple city.

While on Monday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 46,010 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,350 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold in smart city of Odisha.

The cost of the 22 carat gold has risen by Rs 650 and 24 carat gold rate has also increased by Rs 60 in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 627 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: