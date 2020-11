Bhubaneswar: Gold rates remains stable in Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha Tuesday.

Today, gold rate for 22 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 47,600 while 24 carat per 10 grams recorded Rs 51,920.

The rates for 24 carat and 22 carat have been stable in the last 24 hours in the state capital. The stability in gold prices might boost local gold business in the city.

Gold price in various major cities of India is as follows: