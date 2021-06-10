Gold price remains stable in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, Check rates here

Bhubaneswar: The price of the 24 carat and 22 carat gold has remained unchanged in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The stability in the yellow metal price has brought much needed relief to gold consumers in this pandemic times.

Today, the price of the yellow metal has been recorded at Rs 45,900 per 10 grams for 22 carat and the 24 carat gold price is recorded at Rs 50,070 per 10 grams.

On Wednesday, the price of gold 22 carat and the 24 carat gold remained the same as of today.

The price of silver has been recorded at Rs 719 per 10 grams on Thursday and Rs 714 on Wednesday.

Check the price of 22 carat gold in Bhubaneswar: