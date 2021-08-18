Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar, Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has remained constant in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,650 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 48,350 per 10 grams in the temple city.

On Tuesday also, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at the same prices as it has been recorded today. However, the price had increased for two consecutive days on Sunday and Monday.

On the other hand, the silver price has increased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 636 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: