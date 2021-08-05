Gold price remains constant in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rate

Bhubaneswar: The price of 22 carat and 24 carat gold has remained unchanged in capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The cost of the 22 carat gold and 24 carat gold has not changed in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 47,060 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is registered at Rs 49,270 per 10 grams in the smart city.

While on Wednesday, the gold price has for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat is recorded as the same as of today in the temple city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has increased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 680 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: