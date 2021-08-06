Gold price remains constant for second consecutive day in Bhubaneswar on Friday

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has remained constant in capital city Bhubaneswar on Friday. The cost of the 22 carat gold and 24 carat gold has not changed in the last 48 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 47,060 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is registered at Rs 49,270 per 10 grams in Bhubaneswar.

On Thursday also, the gold price has for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat is recorded as the same as of today in the temple city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased  by Rs 4 in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 676 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:

Picture Credit: Good Returns
