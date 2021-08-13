Gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s 22 Carat and 24 Carat rate

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday. The cost of the 22 carat and 24 carat gold has increased by Rs 150 in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 45,600 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,880 per 10 grams in the temple city.

While on Thursday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 45,450 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 47,730 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold in smart city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price continues to decrease in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 623 per 10 grams.

