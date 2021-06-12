Bhubaneswar: The 24 carat and 22 carat gold price has increased marginally in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. The price of gold increased by Rs 310 for the 22 carat per 10 gram and Rs 340 for 24 carat per 10 gram on Saturday.

Today, the price of the 22 carat yellow metal is recorded at Rs 46, 110 per 10 grams while the 24 carat gold price is recorded at Rs 50, 310.

While on Friday, the price of gold has been recorded at Rs 45,800 per 10 grams for 22 carat and the 24 carat gold price is recorded at Rs 49,970 per 10 grams.

The price of the silver is recorded at Rs 773 per 10 gram in the capital city today.

Check the price of 22 carat gold in Bhubaneswar: