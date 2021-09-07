Gold price in Bhubaneswar remains unchanged for 22 carat and 24 carat , Check rates here

Photo Credit: IANS

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in Bhubaneswar for 24 carat and 22 carat has remained constant on September 7, 2021.

Today, the price of gold for 22 carat per 10 grams recorded at Rs 46,350 while 24 Carat gold per 10 grams recorded at Rs 48,540 in the city.

On the other hand, the silver price has also increased by Rs 100/ kg in capital city of Odisha. As on September 7 the silver price recorded at Rs 65300 for 1kg.

The gold rates at various important cities in India are as follows:

credits: goodreturns
