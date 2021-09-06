Gold price in Bhubaneswar for 24 carat and 22 carat increases for 1st time in September

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in Bhubaneswar has increased for first time in the month of September. As on Monday, the cost of 22 carat gold has increased by Rs 10 per 10 gram while 24 Carat gold has also increased by Rs 10 per 10 gram in the last 24 hours.

On September 6, 2021 the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,350 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 48,540 per 10 grams in the city.

As on Sunday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 46,340 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,530 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has remained unchanged for last 24 hours. As on September 6, 2021 silver is priced at Rs 65,200 for 1kg.

