Gold price falls for seconds consecutive day in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rate

Bhubaneswar: The gold price has decreased for the second consecutive day in capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The cost of the 22 carat has fallen by Rs 290 and 24 carat gold has dropped by Rs 220 in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 45,440 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,720 per 10 grams in the smart city.

While on Monday, the price of gold was recorded at Rs 45,730 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,940 per 10 grams in capital city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has also decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 628 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: