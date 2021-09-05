Gold price falls for 3rd Consecutive day in Bhubaneswar for 24 carat and 22 carat, Check rates

By WCE 7
gold price in bhubaneswar
Image Credits: ft.com

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in Bhubaneswar has decreased for third consecutive day on Sunday. The cost of 22 carat and 24 Carat gold has decreased by Rs 10 per 10 gram in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,340 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 48,530 per 10 grams in the city.

As on Saturday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 46,350 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,540 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has increased by Rs 16 per 10 gram in Bhubaneswar today and has been recorded at Rs 652.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:

Image Credit: Good Returns
