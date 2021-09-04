Gold price falls for 2nd Consecutive day in Bhubaneswar for 24 carat and 22 carat, Know rates here

Bhubaneswar: The gold price in Bhubaneswar has decreased for second consecutive day on Friday. The cost of 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 10 per 10 gram while 24 Carat gold has also decreased by Rs 10 per 10 gram in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 46,350 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and while 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 48,540 per 10 grams in the city.

As on Thursday, the price of the yellow metal was recorded at Rs 46,360 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 48,550 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold.

On the other hand, the silver price has increased by Rs 100/ kg in Bhubaneswar today. Silver has recorded Rs 63,500 for 1kg on September 4, 2021.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: