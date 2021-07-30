Gold price drops by Rs 2,000 in one day in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

Bhubaneswar: The 22 carat and 24 carat gold price has plunged by Rs 2,000 in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday. The price of the 22 carat gold has decreased by Rs 2,010 and the cost of the yellow metal has dropped by Rs 200 for the 24 carat in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 44,910 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is set at Rs 49,000 per 10 grams in the city.

While on Thursday, the gold price has been registered at Rs 46,920 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat is recorded at Rs 49,200 per 10 grams in the capital city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has increased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 672 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India: