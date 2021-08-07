Gold price decreases in capital city Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat rate

gold price today
Gold ornament. (File Photo: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The 22 carat and 24 carat gold price has decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Saturday. The cost of the 22 carat gold has dropped by Rs 1,310 and the 24 carat gold rate has fallen by Rs 1, 310 in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of gold is recorded at Rs 45,750 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 47,960 per 10 grams in Bhubaneswar.

While on Friday, the price of gold was recorded at Rs 47,060 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate was registered at Rs 49,270 per 10 grams in smart city of Odisha.

On the other hand, the silver price has decreased  by Rs 4 in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 676 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:

gold price
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
