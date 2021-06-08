Bhubaneswar: The price of the 24 carat and 22 carat gold has decreased in the capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar today as compared to the previous day.

The price of the yellow metal on Tuesday has been recorded at Rs 45,800 per 10 grams for 22 carat and the 24 carat gold price is recorded at Rs 49,970 per 10 grams.

The price of the yellow metal on Monday has been recorded at Rs 45,910 per 10 grams for 22 carat and the 24 carat gold price is recorded at Rs 50,080 per 10 grams.

Also Read: Gold Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Monday; Check Today’s Rates Here

The price has decreased by Rs 110 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and Rs 110 per 10 grams for 24 Carat gold in the last 24 hours in Bhubaneswar.

Check the price of 22 carat gold in Bhubaneswar:

Check the price of 24 carat gold in Bhubaneswar: