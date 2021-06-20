Gold price continues to decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 Carat and 24 Carat gold rates here

Bhubaneswar: The prices of 22 carat and 24 carat gold dropped in capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The price of the precious yellow metal decreased by Rs 250 for 22 carat per 10 grams and Rs 270 per 10 grams in the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, the prices for 22 carat gold has been recorded at Rs 43,990 for 10 grams and the 24 carat gold is recorded at Rs 47,990 for 10 grams in the capital city.

While on Saturday, the prices for 22 carat gold was recorded at Rs 44,240 for 10 grams while the 24 carat gold was recorded at Rs 48,260 for 10 grams.

On the other hand, the silver price is recorded at Rs 731 per 10 grams on Sunday in Bhubaneswar.

