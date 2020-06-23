Gold in India

Gold price comes down; Check details

By KalingaTV Bureau

The price of gold continued to rise for the last several days. However, it came down by the evening of Monday. While the gold price for 10 grams of 24 carats was Rs 47.610, the price for 10 grams of 22 carats was Rs 46,610. Earlier on Sunday the prices of the 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 47,960 and Rs 46,760 respectively.

Here is the list of some of major Indian cities and the prices of gold:

Name of the city Price of 24 carats (per 10 grams) Price of 22 carats (per 10 grams)
Mumbai Rs 47.610 Rs 46.610
New Delhi Rs 48,200 Rs 47,020
Chennai Rs 50,590 Rs 46,300
Calcutta Rs 48, 800 Rs 47, 510
Bhubaneswar Rs 50,590 Rs 46,300

 

