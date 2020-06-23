The price of gold continued to rise for the last several days. However, it came down by the evening of Monday. While the gold price for 10 grams of 24 carats was Rs 47.610, the price for 10 grams of 22 carats was Rs 46,610. Earlier on Sunday the prices of the 24 carats and 22 carats were Rs 47,960 and Rs 46,760 respectively.

Here is the list of some of major Indian cities and the prices of gold: