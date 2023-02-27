Gold mines found in 3 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Gold mines have been found in three districts of Odisha informed the Minister of Steel, Mines and Work Prafulla Mallik on Monday.

The information about the gold reserves in Odisha was given in the Odisha Assembly by the Minister of the concerned Department.

The Minister Prafulla Mallik further informed that, the surveys of the directorate of Mines and Geology and Geological Survey of India (GSI) revealed the presence of gold reserves in the following places, namely:

Deogarh, 2. Keonjhar and 3. Mayurbhanj

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.