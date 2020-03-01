Gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh, cash looted from house in Keonjhar

Anandpur: In a midnight heist, unidentified miscreants stole jewellery worth lakhs from a resident’s house in Narada village under Ramachandrapur police limits in Keonjhar district yesterday.

As per the report, the burglars struck one Kalakar Behera’s house in the village while all in his family were out to watch staging of an opera. They broke open the doors of the house and took away gold jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh and cash worth Rs 5000 kept in the almirah.

Kalakar’s family came to know about the loot after returning home post watching the opera and lodged a complaint at Ramachandrapur police station.

An investigation is underway into the theft.