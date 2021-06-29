Gold Hallmarking now mandatory in these districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government on Tuesday has made hallmarking of gold jewellery mandatory in eights districts of the state.

Hallmarking of gold jewellery will be mandatory in eight districts of Odisha namely Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Khordha, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur.

“Jewellers will be allowed to sell only 14, 18 and 22 carats of gold jewellery. Gold of additional 20, 23 and 24 carats will also be allowed for hallmarking. Consumers should check hallmarking before purchasing Jewellery,” State Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain informed via a tweet.

Notably, the Central Government had announced that mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts would come into force in a phased manner from June 16. It will initially cover 256 selected districts.

