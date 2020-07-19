Gold Chain Snatched From Woman In Broad Daylight At Bhubaneswar, WATCH

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, two bike borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman in broad daylight in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The incident took place near DN Regalia shopping mall in Patrapada area of Bhubaneswar. The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV surveillance camera.

According to the CCTV footage, two bike borne men snatched a gold chain from a woman riding a scooter. As soon as the miscreants snatched the chain, the woman lost her balance and fell from the scooter. As a result, she received injuries on her waist along with other body parts.

The woman has filed a complaint against chain snatchers in the Tamando Police Station.

Investigation in this case is underway and the police has launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

You might also like
State

Odisha Doctor sings ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ While Donning PPE Suit: WATCH

State

Rare Yellow Turtle Rescued From Odisha’s Balasore, Watch

State

No Ganesh Puja Celebrations In Odisha’s Silver City Cuttack This Year

State

52 Covid 19 Positives In Bhubaneswar Tally Reaches 1182, Check Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.