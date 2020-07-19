Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, two bike borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman in broad daylight in Odisha’s capital city of Bhubaneswar.

The incident took place near DN Regalia shopping mall in Patrapada area of Bhubaneswar. The whole incident was recorded on a CCTV surveillance camera.

According to the CCTV footage, two bike borne men snatched a gold chain from a woman riding a scooter. As soon as the miscreants snatched the chain, the woman lost her balance and fell from the scooter. As a result, she received injuries on her waist along with other body parts.

The woman has filed a complaint against chain snatchers in the Tamando Police Station.

Investigation in this case is underway and the police has launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.