Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has continued to rise for the last several days in Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar. As on Tuesday the gold price for 10 grams of 22 carats was Rs. 46,460/- the price for 10 grams of 24 carats was Rs. 50,660/-

Gold price in the metro cities of India is as follows:

The price of 1 kg of silver however was Rs. 48,510/- in Bhubaneswar. The Silver price in the metro cities of India is as follows: