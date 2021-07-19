Gold price decreases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat rates here

Bhubaneswar: The price of gold has decreased for the second consecutive day in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday. The price of the yellow metal has dropped by Rs 20 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and 24 Carat in the last 24 hours.

Today, the gold price has been registered at Rs 47,490 per 10 grams for 22 Carat and the 24 Carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 49,700 per 10 grams.

While on Sunday, the price of gold for 22 Carat was at Rs Rs 47,510 and the 24 Carat gold rate was at Rs 49,720 in the smart city of Odisha.

Similarly, the Silver price has decreased in Bhubaneswar today and is recorded at Rs 680 per 10 grams.

Check the gold price in major cities of India:
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
