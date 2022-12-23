Gobinda Sahu Death: Envelope contains letter for daughter

Bargarh: In the much talked about death case of Gobinda Sahu in Kantabanji sub- jail on December 20, 2022 where he was found hanging, a new development has come to the fore.

An envelope had been recovered by the police from the pocket of the prime accused in the Mamita Meher murder case allegedly contains a letter for the elder daughter of Sahu.

It is noteworthy that the police recovered a brown colour envelope from Sahu’s pocket just before the body was taken to the Balangir-based Bhima Bhoi Medical College for postmortem.

The contents of the envelop were a mystery since then, the Kantabanji police has handed over the letter to Crime Branch.

The wife of Susama Sahu has alleged that he has been murdered in the jail. She has also filed a complaint relating to this matter at the K gaon Police Station of Kalahandi district.