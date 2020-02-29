goat thief caught

Goat thief nabbed by villagers in Cuttack, given electric shock

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 11

Mahanga: In yet another case of mob justice in the State, residents in Dharmagatapur village under Salipur police limits in Cuttack nabbed a goat thief red-handed last night and thrashed him mercilessly.

As per the report, a gang of five thieves had sneaked into the cattle shed of one Govind Chandra Mallik of Dharmagatapur village late last night with an intent to steal goats. However, their plan got spoiled as Govind spotted them while en-route to attend nature’s call.

Related News

Dutee Chand wins 100m Gold in Khelo India University Games

Odisha +2 exam 2020 to begin from March 3

Jan Sadharan Express Special Train to run between…

Victim’s parents appear before Chhattisgarh police in…

As Govind raised an alarm villagers gathered and managed to nab one of the thieves namely Taheed of Rasulpur area. He was tied to an electric pole in the village later and given electric shock before getting beaten mercilessly.

Salipur Police rescued the thief from the clutches of the angry mob later in the night and took into custody.

You might also like
State

Dutee Chand wins 100m Gold in Khelo India University Games

State

Odisha +2 exam 2020 to begin from March 3

State

Jan Sadharan Express Special Train to run between Bhubaneswar-Cuttack

State

Victim’s parents appear before Chhattisgarh police in Anup Sai double murder…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.