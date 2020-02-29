Goat thief nabbed by villagers in Cuttack, given electric shock

Mahanga: In yet another case of mob justice in the State, residents in Dharmagatapur village under Salipur police limits in Cuttack nabbed a goat thief red-handed last night and thrashed him mercilessly.

As per the report, a gang of five thieves had sneaked into the cattle shed of one Govind Chandra Mallik of Dharmagatapur village late last night with an intent to steal goats. However, their plan got spoiled as Govind spotted them while en-route to attend nature’s call.

As Govind raised an alarm villagers gathered and managed to nab one of the thieves namely Taheed of Rasulpur area. He was tied to an electric pole in the village later and given electric shock before getting beaten mercilessly.

Salipur Police rescued the thief from the clutches of the angry mob later in the night and took into custody.