Persons who have passed their Class 12th examination in Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences along and done their Nursing courses can get a job as Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal has invited applications from eligible persons for recruitment several Staff Nurse posts.

The candidates can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal.

GMC Bhopal Staff Nurse Recruitment 2021 Details:

Important Date:

  • Last Date of submission of Application form: June 16, 2021

Name and number of posts:

  • Staff Nurse: 378 Posts

Eligibility:

  • Candidates must have passed the Class 12th examination through Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences along with the (10+2) education method. Sc (Nursing) or General Nursing and Senior Obstetrician trained.

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years while the Maximum age must be 40 years.

Salary: The selected candidates will be given a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 for the first 3 months. They will get salary as per the government directive if they are regularized.

How to Apply

You can apply online by visiting the official website of Gandhi Medical College (GMC) Bhopal (link given below) latest by June 16, 2021.

Click here for the official website.

Click here for the notification.

Click here for the online link to apply.

