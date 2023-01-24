‘Girls must have a boyfriend before Valentine’s Day’ notice in SVM College!

Jagatsinghpur: Students of SVM Autonomous College in Jagatsinghpur of Odisha were in for a pleasant surprise when a “notice from the principal ordered the girl students to get boyfriends before Valentine’s Day”.

The best part is that the notice was signed by the principal of the college. The notice went viral on social media in no time.

Later it turned out that the notice was fake, and no such order has been issued. The viral notice directed the girls that they will not be allowed to attend classes if they do not select boyfriends for themselves before February 14.

The notice further added that in order to be eligible to attend classes, the girl students will also have to submit their boyfriends’ pictures at the principal’s office to confirm their eligibility.

This act has been widely criticized all over the state.