Girl’s family members set boyfriend’s house on fire in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a shocking incident, a girl’s family members allegedly set her boyfriend’s house on fire at Bhutapada village under Hatadihi Tehsil of Odisha’ Keonjhar district.

Son of one Pitambar Jena of Bhutapada village was reportedly in love with a girl of Baipur village under Bant police station limits since long. He allegedly eloped with her recently.

Later, the girl’s family members field a complaint at the Bant police station, based on which cops detained the boy’s family members and interrogated them over the issue. Police released them after advising them to ask the boy to bring the girl back and leave her at her house.

However, the girl’s family members repeatedly issued them threats and allegedly attacked Pitambar’s wife Manorama on Saturday night and took away gold and silver from her while she was alone. They also allegedly torched the house before leaving the spot.

While the exact amount of the asset which turned to ashes due to the fire is yet to be known, it is alleged that most of the valuables and belonging were destroyed due to the inferno.

On the following day after discussing the matter with her husband, Manorama filed a complaint at Nandipada Police Station and sought immediate action by the cops and justice for her family. “I was sleeping alone in the house. They (the girls family members) came and opened the door forcefully by pushing it. They beat me up after entering and threw me out of the house and set it on fire,” she alleged.

“Some villagers came rushing when I raised alarm after the fire engulfed the entire house. Fearing being caught by the villagers, they fled the spot. The locals could not detain them as they fled with their vehicles. They even took away some valuable belongs of the house,” she added.