Girl writes +2 exam immediately after snake bite in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: In a laudable step, girl student appeared for +2 exams in the allotted centre immediately after being bitten by a snake in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to reports, the student wrote her paper after reportedly being bitten by snake.

But, while writing the exams, the authorities were forced to shift her to nearby hospital as she complained of uneasiness in the middle of the exam.

Later on she had to be shifted to the Anandapur sub-divisional hospital as her health condition deteriorated.

The girl has been identified as Lipsa. Further detailed report awaited in this matter.