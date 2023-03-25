Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Girl writes +2 exam immediately after snake bite in Keonjhar

A girl student appeared for +2 exams in the allotted centre immediately after being bitten by a snake in Keonjhar district of Odisha. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
snake bite in Keonjhar
Representational Image

Keonjhar: In a laudable step, girl student appeared for +2 exams in the allotted centre immediately after being bitten by a snake in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to reports, the student wrote her paper after reportedly being bitten by snake.

Take a look

Odisha 5T Secretary reviews development work in Cuttack

Gas cylinder blast in Balasore, man succumbs to injuries

But, while writing the exams, the authorities were forced to shift her to nearby hospital as she complained of uneasiness in the middle of the exam.

Later on she had to be shifted to the Anandapur sub-divisional hospital as her health condition deteriorated.

The girl has been identified as Lipsa. Further detailed report awaited in this matter.

Sudeshna Panda 5556 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Hundreds of fake certificates seized from Bolangir of Odisha

State

Odisha CM Naveen writes letter to Union Transport Minister

State

Odisha 5T Secretary visits Puri, to visit Cuttack later today

State

Tiger scare in Nuapada of Odisha, people cautioned on PA system

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.