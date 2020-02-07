girl turns boy to marry girlfriend

Girl undergoes sex change operation, turns boy to marry girlfriend in Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 272

Malkangiri: Proving again that one goes to any length in love, a young girl underwent sex change operation to tie the nuptial bond with her lover (a girl) in a remote village of Malkangiri district recently.

The couple in news was in a relationship, otherwise not accepted in our society and remains a social taboo, for the past three years when decided to tie the nuptial bond. Not only that, going that extra mile, one of the girl decided to underwent the sex-change operation.

Related News

Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi appointed as Judge of Orissa High…

Odisha: Kin Of Deceased Government Employee To Get Job

Woman electrocuted to death in Bhadrak

Advisory For Rainfall and Thunderstorm Issued In Odisha

On July 3, 2019, the girl in news went to Delhi and underwent the Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) to become a boy physically spending a little over Rs 6 lakh. Post transformation he married to his lover.

On February 4 the couple got married with the support of both their families.

 

You might also like
State

Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi appointed as Judge of Orissa High Court

State

Odisha: Kin Of Deceased Government Employee To Get Job

State

Woman electrocuted to death in Bhadrak

State

Advisory For Rainfall and Thunderstorm Issued In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.