Girl undergoes sex change operation, turns boy to marry girlfriend in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Proving again that one goes to any length in love, a young girl underwent sex change operation to tie the nuptial bond with her lover (a girl) in a remote village of Malkangiri district recently.

The couple in news was in a relationship, otherwise not accepted in our society and remains a social taboo, for the past three years when decided to tie the nuptial bond. Not only that, going that extra mile, one of the girl decided to underwent the sex-change operation.

On July 3, 2019, the girl in news went to Delhi and underwent the Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) to become a boy physically spending a little over Rs 6 lakh. Post transformation he married to his lover.

On February 4 the couple got married with the support of both their families.