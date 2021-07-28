Girl tries to jump off the Kuakhai bridge in Bhubaneswar, rescued by police

By WCE 1
girl tries to jump from bridge

Bhubaneswar: A girl jumped off the bridge into the Kuakahi river at the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday afternoon. The Commissionerate police reached the spot and foiled the suicide attempt.

The girl, identified as Unmaya Patnaik, a native of Saheed Nagar area in Bhubaneswar.

Related News

Covid restrictions should remain in force in Odisha for some…

Woman, Son attempt self immolation over dissatisfaction of…

According to sources, some passers-by spotted the girl as she was trying to jump into the river and caught hold of her.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. It is suspected that due to family fued she might have taken such a drastic step.

You might also like
State

Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Koraput and Nabarangpur visit to survey…

State

Covid restrictions should remain in force in Odisha for some more time : DMET CBK…

State

Woman, Son attempt self immolation over dissatisfaction of offline matric exam form…

State

Anubhav-Varsha marital discord: Hearing of case deferred to next week

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.