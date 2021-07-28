Girl tries to jump off the Kuakhai bridge in Bhubaneswar, rescued by police

Bhubaneswar: A girl jumped off the bridge into the Kuakahi river at the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday afternoon. The Commissionerate police reached the spot and foiled the suicide attempt.

The girl, identified as Unmaya Patnaik, a native of Saheed Nagar area in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, some passers-by spotted the girl as she was trying to jump into the river and caught hold of her.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and rescued the girl. It is suspected that due to family fued she might have taken such a drastic step.