Girl students of Govt ITI College in Nayagarh make e-cycle: Watch

Nayagarh: The girl students from the Government ITI College in Khuntabandha in Nayagarh district of Odisha has come up with an e-cycle. They are the second year students of the motor mechanic vehicle department in this college.

This e-cycle runs automatically and you don’t need to pedal. With one full charge, it can run up to 20 km with a maximum speed of 20 kmph. This cycle is completely environment friendly since it does not needs fuel like petrol or diesel. The cycle can be made with Rs 15,000.

It needs 2 hour to fully charge the battery of the cycle. The electricity cost is Rs 10 for one charge. To convert an old cycle, the student needed 15 days.

The students have said that now they can convert an old cycle to e-cycle merely within two days. A person of any age group can ride this cycle. They aim to add pedal and solar in the coming days to make it a hybrid cycle.

The market cost of such new e-cycle is about Rs 40,000. People who cannot bear such high expense can go for a converted cycle. This was the aim behind making of this cycle.

The students of the Government ITI College in Khuntabandha had collected an old cycle which had been already abandoned and prepared the e-cycle.

In this cycle a 24 volt 10 ampere ion battery has been put along with a 20/15 watt DC motor. This project of this ITI College had got third prize in the State level Skill Conclave that had been organized last year in Bhubaneswar. The students aim to make such a four wheeler in the coming days.

