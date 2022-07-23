Girl Students Allege Misbehaviour Against Teacher In Odisha

Kendrapada: The girl students of a government high school have alleged misbehavior against a teacher in the Mahakalapada area of Kendrapara district.

Reportedly, the students and their parents have staged a protest in front of the school gate after locking it.

Three days ago the science teacher of the school was accused of abusing a student. Thereafter, the student informed the school principal.

Later, the family of the student filed a complaint with Mahakalapada police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

It has been learnt that the police informed that the accused teacher is absconded. A probe has been initiated into the matter.