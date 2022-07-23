Girl Students Allege Misbehaviour Against Teacher In Odisha

By WCE 7
Kendrapara school teacher misbehave

Kendrapada: The girl students of a government high school have alleged misbehavior against a teacher in the Mahakalapada area of Kendrapara district.

Reportedly, the students and their parents have staged a protest in front of the school gate after locking it.

Three days ago the science teacher of the school was accused of abusing a student. Thereafter, the student informed the school principal.

Later, the family of the student filed a complaint with Mahakalapada police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

It has been learnt that the police informed that the accused teacher is absconded. A probe has been initiated into the matter.

You might also like
State

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate decreases in Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Leave On 4-Day Visit To Delhi Today

State

Heavy rain in Odisha: Lightning strikes kill 7 people, 4 critical

Business

Gold rate in India increases by Rs 850 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.