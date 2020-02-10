Girl student shot at in Bhubaneswar : Accused arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The Commisionerate police arrested a youth from Bajrangbihar area under Infocity Police limits here in Odisha, around four hours after he shot at a girl student on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ashis Kumar Nayak, police said.  He shot at a girl student when he was with the latter in her rented house, injuring  the victim. The incident took place between 2.30 PM and 2.45 PM.

The girl, who is reportedly pursuing fashion designing at a private institute in the city, suffered bullet injuries on her two legs.  She was rushed to at a private hospital soon after the incident . Her condition was stated to be stable, when the last reports came in.

The exact reason behind the firing incident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

