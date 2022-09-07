Girl student of standard I critical after hit by car in Odisha’s Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a tragic incident a speeding car on Wednesday hit a girl student of standard I in the Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The incident took place near Nuasahi of Kantora village on the Kamara-Pangatira PWD road under Parajanga Police limits.

The victim has been identified as Payal Sahoo, a class I student at the Nuasahi Govt Primary school.

According to reports, today when Payal was heading for school a speeding car hit her that was going towards Ambapalas and went out of the scene.

The headmaster of the Govt Primary school rushed Payal in a critical condition to Parjang Community Health Centre (CHC) in his vehicle for treatment.

According to sources, Payal has sustained critical injuries on her head and knee.

Being enraged by the incident the locals blocked the road for two hours demanding compensation and for the construction of speed breakers in front of the school.

Due to the road blockade, hundreds of vehicles remain stranded on both sides of the road.

Later, Police reached the spot and discussed with the protestors and convinced them after which the blockade was lifted.